Man facing rape and incest charges

Justin McDowell
Justin McDowell(Kentucky State Police)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Greenup County man on allegations of sexual abuse.

Troopers said Justin McDowell is charged with second degree rape and incest. McDowell was arrested at a home in Ashland, Ky. on January 4, 2023.

Investigators said when they attempted to arrest McDowell, a brief altercation ensued and he showed a knife to troopers.

McDowell was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center and then to the Boyd County Detention Center.

Troopers said charges are also pending against McDowell in Boyd County stemming from the incident at the time of the arrest.

