Man pleads not guilty in brother’s murder

By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded not guilty Thursday in the shooting death of his brother nearly two years ago, according to information from Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit’s office.

Holdon Burdette, 25, faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting of his brother Joshua Burdette, who was 31.

The suspect appeared Thursday in a hearing before Judge Tabit who found him competent to stand trial.

The incident happened in March 2021 along White Tail Road in Sissonville.

Bond was denied, meaning Holdon Burdette will remain in the South Central Regional Jail until his trial.

A trial date has been set for May 1.

