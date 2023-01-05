Man taken to hospital following stabbing, police say

By Alyssa Hannahs
Jan. 5, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a reported stabbing Thursday.

Officers described the stabbing as a domestic issue.

Further information has not been released.

