Man taken to hospital following stabbing, police say
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a reported stabbing Thursday.
A man was transported from the scene in the 900 block of West 3rd Street to the hospital, according to Huntington Police.
Officers described the stabbing as a domestic issue.
Further information has not been released.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.