Marshall’s Freshman big man growing up quickly

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For a guy who didn’t think he would even play in the 2022-23 basketball season, Micah Handlogten has made quite the impact.

The 7-1 freshman from Huntersville, North Carolina broke into the Herd’s starting lineup early in the season and he’s already among the national leaders in rebounding and blocked shots.

WSAZ sports talked with Handlogten before the Georgia Southern game.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.