Mayor hopes to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour for city workers

Mayor hopes to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour for city workers
Mayor hopes to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour for city workers(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The mayor of West Virginia’s capital of Charleston says she wants to work on raising the minimum wage for city workers to $15 an hour this year.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said in her state of the city address on Tuesday night that she also plans to look at providing free or low-cost housing options for mental health workers.

She said the city is working to identify five properties in Charleston that can be used for low- or no-cost housing to attract mental health workers to the state.

Goodwin’s proposals are part of an effort to revitalize West Virginia’s capital city and boost support for its residents.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Technology Drive.
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash; roadway reopen
A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital,...
School bus crash sends 15 children to hospital in West Virginia
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
WSAZ speaks with family amid teenage death investigation
Teenager’s family speaks with WSAZ amid death investigation

Latest News

Murder case sent to grand jury
Murder case sent to grand jury
Slow chill down toward normal next few days
First Warning Forecast
2 indicted in connection with man’s murder
2 indicted in connection with man’s murder
The frigid cold from the polar vortex continues to leave an impact nearly two weeks later.
Water damage delays students’ return in Minford