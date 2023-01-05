Mayor hopes to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour for city workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The mayor of West Virginia’s capital of Charleston says she wants to work on raising the minimum wage for city workers to $15 an hour this year.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said in her state of the city address on Tuesday night that she also plans to look at providing free or low-cost housing options for mental health workers.

She said the city is working to identify five properties in Charleston that can be used for low- or no-cost housing to attract mental health workers to the state.

Goodwin’s proposals are part of an effort to revitalize West Virginia’s capital city and boost support for its residents.

