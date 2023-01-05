New Year’s Resolutions tips with Google

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With January fast approaching, 2023 is poised to be a year of change—starting with New Year’s resolutions. In fact, searches for “can I change” and “how to be better” recently hit an all-time high on Google. While the majority of Americans want to save money and young people rank mental health as their top-priority for 2023, most folks find it difficult to keep their resolution year-round.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.