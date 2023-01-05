Water damage delays students’ return in Minford

MINFORD, Ohio (WSAZ) - The severe cold from the polar vortex nearly two weeks ago is still having an impact.

Students in Minford are getting an unexpected two-day extension on their winter break.

Superintendent Jeremy Litteral says the extreme cold led to a frozen pipe, and over the Christmas weekend, a sprinkler head in the elementary and middle school building burst, causing flooding as the ice thawed.

Eight classrooms and several offices sustained water damage.

Crews have been working on cleaning up the mess.

The superintendent says the plan is for middle and elementary students to return Friday.

However, he says it’ll take more time for all the work to be done, so some students will not be in their usual classrooms, and some will have to take different routes to the cafeteria, but he says fortunately they do have enough space in the building to make it work.

Mother of two Amber Conley says it’s unfortunate for parents who have to scramble to figure out who’ll watch their kids on days they’d thought they’d be in school.

“We just never know what to expect,” she said. “I hate it for families that had to make other plans for their kids. I’m sure we’ll get back to normal some time soon.”

The superintendent says insurance adjustors will be reviewing the damage soon.

