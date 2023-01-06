Accident involving semi shuts down Ohio River Road

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio River Road was blocked in both directions on Friday after a semi overturned, spilling gravel on the roadway, according to 911 dispatchers.

The call came in just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Dispatchers say the semi overturned in the 6700 block of Ohio River Road near Lesage, West Virginia.

One person was taken to the hospital, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

