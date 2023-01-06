Emergency department at Saint Francis Hospital to close Feb.1

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The emergency department at Saint Francis Hospital will close February 1, 2023 as part of a plan to repurpose the hospital.

According to a release, the plan it to turn the hospital into West Virginia’s first full-service and comprehensive orthopedic hospital.

Emergency and critical care services currently offered at Saint Francis Hospital will transfer to Thomas Memorial Hospital (Thomas).

The changes come as both hospitals recently became full members of the West Virginia University Health System.

Officials say the repurposed hospital will have expanded inpatient, outpatient, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and skilled nursing all under one roof.

“This represents a tremendous opportunity to create a best-in-class, full-service orthopaedic hospital for the Charleston area and the southern region of West Virginia,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System and interim president and CEO of Thomas Health, said. “Patients can still receive the quality emergency care they have come to know and trust at Saint Francis on our Thomas campus in South Charleston.”

The orthopedic hospital will include a walk-in clinic as well as offices for orthopedic, spine, and nerve physicians.

January 31, 2023 will be the last day emergency services are offered at Saint Francis Hospital. Beginning February 1, patients can visit Thomas for emergency and acute care services. The One Day Surgery Center on Donnally Street will continue offering outpatient surgery options, specializing in Ear, Nose, and Throat and retina surgeries.

