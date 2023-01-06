Greg Beals begins baseball tenure at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been official since Thursday morning that Marshall University hired Greg Beals as their new head baseball coach and he had his first press conference a day later at Edwards Stadium. He was introduced by Director of Athletics Chirstian Spears and talked about his vision for the program.

Here’s more from the event that aired on WSAZ Sports Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.