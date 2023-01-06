Herd loses at Ga. Southern

(WYMT)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team have dropped two straight games in the Sun Belt as they fell at Georgia Southern by a final of 81-76 Thursday night. Taevion Kinsey led the team in scoring with 22 points while Andrew Taylor and Micah Handlogten combined for 30 points. The Herd didn’t get to the free throw line much on the night and only made six of 13 which is 46%. It was a two point game with just over a minute to go but Kinsey was called for a charge. On their next possession, there was a turnover by Taylor and that was followed by a missed layup by Andrew that could have cut it to a one point game.

Marshall is now 12-4 overall in 1-2 in Sun Belt play and they host Coastal Carolina Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Technology Drive.
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash; roadway reopen
A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital,...
School bus crash sends 15 children to hospital in West Virginia
Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges

Latest News

Marshall hires new baseball coach
Marshall hires new baseball coach
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
Bills vs. Bengals will not be resumed
Marshall hires new baseball coach
Marshall hires new baseball head coach
Marshall's Freshman big man growing up quickly
Marshall's Freshman big man growing up quickly