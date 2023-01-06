Herd loses at Ga. Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team have dropped two straight games in the Sun Belt as they fell at Georgia Southern by a final of 81-76 Thursday night. Taevion Kinsey led the team in scoring with 22 points while Andrew Taylor and Micah Handlogten combined for 30 points. The Herd didn’t get to the free throw line much on the night and only made six of 13 which is 46%. It was a two point game with just over a minute to go but Kinsey was called for a charge. On their next possession, there was a turnover by Taylor and that was followed by a missed layup by Andrew that could have cut it to a one point game.

Marshall is now 12-4 overall in 1-2 in Sun Belt play and they host Coastal Carolina Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

