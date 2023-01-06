Herd women lose at home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pair of streaking teams met at the Henderson Center Thursday night with James Madison, who had won nine straight beat Marshall, who came into the game winners of four in a row. The final score was 74-67 in front of 653 as the Herd falls to 9-5 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt play. Roshala Scott, Abby Beeman and Arionna Redman all scored in double figures in the game as they struggled from the field going 24-70 and 7-32 from behind the three point line.

Here are the highlights and post-game reaction from Marshall head coach Tony Kemper.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.