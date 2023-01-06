Milton Library close to reopening

Library working to reopen in Milton
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A library that has been closed to the public since Christmas is close to reopening.

The Milton Branch Library is planned to reopen on Monday after it sustained water damage when a sprinkler burst, flooding the inside of the building.

Library Manager Lynn McGinnis said she received word of the incident on Christmas morning.

“I got the phone call and immediately ran down to take care of the problem,” McGinnis said. “It was kind of, water, water, everywhere.”

McGinnis said she misses interacting with the community since the library’s closure.

“We just look forward to seeing the public again,” McGinnis said. “We are grateful for this community because we are a small town.”

Despite the cleanup, McGinnis said she is grateful things didn’t turn out worse.

“We’re very thankful that it was just one sprinkler and not the entire system.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Police investigating pharmacy robbery at a CVS in Huntington.
Police investigating pharmacy robbery
Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges
A woman was killed in a stabbing in a Charleston neighborhood.
Woman killed in stabbing
According to West Virginia State Police, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by a marked...
Investigation into deputy-involved crash that killed teen enters reconstruction phase

Latest News

Lawmakers talk education at preview
Lawmakers talk education at preview
He is the 29th head baseball coach in Marshall history.
Greg Beals begins baseball tenure at Marshall
Library working to reopen in Milton
Library working to reopen in Milton
Beals hired at MU