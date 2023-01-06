Milton Library close to reopening

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A library that has been closed to the public since Christmas is close to reopening.

The Milton Branch Library is planned to reopen on Monday after it sustained water damage when a sprinkler burst, flooding the inside of the building.

Library Manager Lynn McGinnis said she received word of the incident on Christmas morning.

“I got the phone call and immediately ran down to take care of the problem,” McGinnis said. “It was kind of, water, water, everywhere.”

McGinnis said she misses interacting with the community since the library’s closure.

“We just look forward to seeing the public again,” McGinnis said. “We are grateful for this community because we are a small town.”

Despite the cleanup, McGinnis said she is grateful things didn’t turn out worse.

“We’re very thankful that it was just one sprinkler and not the entire system.”

