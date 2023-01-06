Police investigating pharmacy robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a pharmacy robbery that happened Thursday night in East Huntington, according to our crew at the scene.

It was reported around 8:20 p.m. at the CVS in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue.

Employees say two masked men robbed the pharmacy. They handed the pharmacist a note, stating it was a stickup.

Workers told police that the men had no interest in money from the registers. They showed no weapon. They only wanted pain pills, and that’s what they left with, on foot.

HPD is using dogs to try to track a scent.

