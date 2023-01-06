Police investigating pharmacy robbery

Police investigating pharmacy robbery at a CVS in Huntington.
Police investigating pharmacy robbery at a CVS in Huntington.(WSAZ/Tim Irr)
By Tim Irr
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a pharmacy robbery that happened Thursday night in East Huntington, according to our crew at the scene.

It was reported around 8:20 p.m. at the CVS in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue.

Employees say two masked men robbed the pharmacy. They handed the pharmacist a note, stating it was a stickup.

Workers told police that the men had no interest in money from the registers. They showed no weapon. They only wanted pain pills, and that’s what they left with, on foot.

HPD is using dogs to try to track a scent.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Technology Drive.
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash; roadway reopen
A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital,...
School bus crash sends 15 children to hospital in West Virginia
Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges

Latest News

A woman was killed in a stabbing in a Charleston neighborhood.
Woman killed in stabbing
An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Marshall hires new baseball coach
Marshall hires new baseball coach
Crum PSD said they've never seen this many leaks after the freezing temperatures.
No water for 10 days in Wayne County community