Police | Woman charged with murder after stabbing boyfriend’s daughter

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman is behind bars after police say she killed her boyfriend’s daughter.

According to the Charleston Police Department, police arrived in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Jan. 5.

Officers say they found Abigail Marcinkowsky, 20, of Charleston with several stab wounds.

Investigators report the stabbing occurred during an argument between Amber Wymer, 41, of Charleston and Marcinkowsky.

Wymer is accused of stabbing Marcinkowsky several times in the neck.

The criminal complaint also states Wymer was found at the scene with blood on her hands and clothing.

Wymer has been charged with first degree murder and is in the South-Central Regional Jail. (South Central Regional Jail)

Marcinkowsky was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Wymer was in a relationship with Marcinkowsky’s father and lived inside the home with Marcinkowsky and her father.

While at the police station, Wymer admitted to killing Marcinkowsky and told officers she used a knife, according to the criminal complaint.

Wymer has been charged with first degree murder and is in the South-Central Regional Jail.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.