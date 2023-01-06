Residents say August chemical spill still causing problems

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In August, we first told you about a chemical spill on the West Virginia Turnpike and the arrest of of Dennis West for allegedly driving under the influence.

Since then, Kanawha County neighbors who live near Paint Creek say they’re still feeling the effects months later.

Thursday’s Kanawha County Commission meeting was one that Shay Couch and others who live by the creek have been waiting on for months.

“Trying to find out when somebody’s going to actually clean the creek up because every time it rains you get foam back,” Couch said.

As the meeting began, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper and Attorney David Yaussy, who’s representing the chemical spillage on the road, argued over what’s been done leading up to the meeting.

“You’re required to provide us an address and location for the nuisance,” Yaussey said. “You refuse to do it. I don’t know why you didn’t do it but you didn’t.”

“The address is Paint Creek,” Carper said.

“That is not an address, Commissioner. That’s a creek,” Yaussey said.

The chemical spill happened in Fayette County, but residents in Kanawha County said they’re still feeling the effects of the spill.

“I absolutely reject this foolish argument,” Carper said. “If the house catches on fire and it burns your next-door neighbor’s down, both houses got burnt down.”

Yaussy argued that what’s happening may be from other pollutants and not the chemical spill. However, the Commission and those living near Paint Creek said there’s no doubt what’s causing problems.

“It was on a placard hazmat truck,” Carper said. “He dumped 3,000 gallons up there, he killed 30,000 fish and these people are worried to death about it.”

“People with wells are still using bottled water because they don’t know if their water is safe to drink,” Couch said.

Yaussey agreed to meet with the Kanawha County’s Planning department to further work on a remediation plan Friday morning.

