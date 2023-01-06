VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife

Authorities say Walmart shoppers were able to subdue a man with a knife. (Source: WIS)
By WIS Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a man armed with a knife was taken down inside a Walmart by customers in the store.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to an area Walmart on Wednesday regarding a man waving a pocketknife and threatening people inside the store.

One of the shoppers inside, military veteran Demario Davis, captured the incident on video.

Davis said he was among the group who helped subdue the armed man. Davis’ video shows fellow shoppers knocking the man down and forcing him to drop the knife.

According to Davis, the group was able to hold the man down until deputies arrived.

“My first instinct was to neutralize the situation,” Davis said. “I walked over and waited until I had an opportunity to get him.”

Authorities said the man in question was taken to a hospital for an evaluation after the incident.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said no charges have yet been filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Police investigating pharmacy robbery at a CVS in Huntington.
Police investigating pharmacy robbery
Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges
A woman was killed in a stabbing in a Charleston neighborhood.
Woman killed in stabbing
According to West Virginia State Police, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by a marked...
Investigation into deputy-involved crash that killed teen enters reconstruction phase

Latest News

FILE - Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee ranking member Sen. Richard...
Ex-Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with ‘no action’
Officials with FedEx say an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say
Parole officer pleads guilty to sexual assault of parolee
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
Former NFL running back hospitalized after saving his kids from drowning, reports say
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions