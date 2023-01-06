Weekend weather rather ho-hum

Just a little rain, snow
A beautiful winter sunset in the Heartland!
A beautiful winter sunset in the Heartland!(Source: cNews/Debra Brown)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the first weekend of January and the weather will trend rather plain. Plain and in a plain chill and plain as in an average chance of a little snow or ice. But since a little ice can go a long way, it will be prudent to check updated forecasts especially for Sunday morning when temperatures near freezing and a light precipitation will need to be closely scrutinized.

Specifically, tonight skies will trend mostly cloudy with a cold low near 30. There is the risk of a period of light snow Saturday morning in southeast Kentucky otherwise the day will trend partially bright with sunshine and fair-weather clouds. Highs will make the 40s again.

Saturday night offers a dilemma in that with clear skies in the evening temperatures will dip below 32 by midnight. Then as clouds increase overnight the temperature will stay near or below 32. At that point mixed showers of sleet, snow and rain will draw closer by dawn. Keep in mind if you are traveling early Sunday morning there would be a risk of some slick bridges. The bigger picture on Sunday is an overcast sky with rain showers as highs make the 40s again.

Speaking of 40s, next week will be moderate in both temperature and rain-snowfall. The next chance for a storm will wait for Friday and Saturday when rain on the front end and snow on the backside looks possible.

