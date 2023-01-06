West Virginia Toughman contest: Craig Hettlinger shares his story

WV Toughman Contest: Craig Hettlinger Shares His Story
By Summer Jewell
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Toughman is back in Huntington this weekend, and local fighters from all across our region will be battling it out in the ring.

One of those fighters is Craig “The Hammer” Hettlinger, and he overcame some pretty incredible odds to do so.

He stopped by First Look at Four to tell his story with Amy Elkins and Chris Miller - who will be there supporting him.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges
A woman was killed in a stabbing in a Charleston neighborhood.
Woman killed in stabbing
Police investigating pharmacy robbery at a CVS in Huntington.
Police investigating pharmacy robbery
According to West Virginia State Police, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by a marked...
Investigation into deputy-involved crash that killed teen enters reconstruction phase

Latest News

Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, January 6th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Wintry look and feel to Friday
First Warning Forecast
Thursday HS hoops
Thursday HS hoops
MU women loses
MU women loses