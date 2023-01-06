Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say

Officials in North Dakota say a man has died at a FedEx facility. (Source: KVLY)
By Bobby Falat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Officials say a man has died at a FedEx facility in North Dakota.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a fatality inspection has been started at a FedEx freight facility in the West Fargo area.

KVLY reports the incident happened on Wednesday at a facility located at 2500 Third Ave. NW.

Officials said a 29-year-old man was attempting to recoup shifted inventory on a pallet inside a trailer. He was trying to move the pallet so that a forklift could move it, but it tipped over and crushed him.

OSHA reports its investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not immediately identified the man who died.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Police investigating pharmacy robbery at a CVS in Huntington.
Police investigating pharmacy robbery
Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges
A woman was killed in a stabbing in a Charleston neighborhood.
Woman killed in stabbing
According to West Virginia State Police, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by a marked...
Investigation into deputy-involved crash that killed teen enters reconstruction phase

Latest News

Hometown Hero | Chief George Moore
Hometown Hero | Chief George Moore
The Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi for patients with Alzheimer’s, specifically...
US health officials approve closely watched Alzheimer’s drug
FILE - Norm Pattis, attorney for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, gives his opening statement in...
Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over confidential records release
Ashli Babbitt's mother was arrested Friday during a demonstration, police said.
Police: Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested during Jan. 6 demonstration
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Multiple wounded in Florida shooting near rap video set