1 Wayne dominates #2 Ripley

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne Pioneers showed why they were the number one team in Class AAA girls basketball as they beat second ranked Ripley by a final of 60-29 and they still haven’t lost a game this season. In Ohio, one of the best boys rivalry games lived up to the hype as Fairland edged Chesapeake 39-37. Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.