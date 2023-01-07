#1 Wayne dominates #2 Ripley

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne Pioneers showed why they were the number one team in Class AAA girls basketball as they beat second ranked Ripley by a final of 60-29 and they still haven’t lost a game this season. In Ohio, one of the best boys rivalry games lived up to the hype as Fairland edged Chesapeake 39-37. Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Friday night.

