7 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a lengthy drug investigation in Greenup County, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the suspects were taken into custody Thursday in the 1300 block of White Oak from a home that’s “been a nuisance to this community for several years.”

Investigators say one of the suspects swallowed a large quantity of methamphetamine.

A medical unit was called when that suspect arrived at the Greenup County Detention Center. That person was transferred to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland for treatment.

Deputies say they seized several grams of suspected methamphetamine and other evidence of drug trafficking from the crime scene.

The others arrested were two women and four men.

Aside from the juvenile and the person taken to KDMC, the rest of the suspects were taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

