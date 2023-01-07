7 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.

7 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.
7 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a lengthy drug investigation in Greenup County, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the suspects were taken into custody Thursday in the 1300 block of White Oak from a home that’s “been a nuisance to this community for several years.”

Investigators say one of the suspects swallowed a large quantity of methamphetamine.

A medical unit was called when that suspect arrived at the Greenup County Detention Center. That person was transferred to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland for treatment.

Deputies say they seized several grams of suspected methamphetamine and other evidence of drug trafficking from the crime scene.

The others arrested were two women and four men.

Aside from the juvenile and the person taken to KDMC, the rest of the suspects were taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
A woman was killed in a stabbing in a Charleston neighborhood Jan. 5.
Police | Woman charged with murder after stabbing boyfriend’s daughter
Bicyclist dies after being struck by car
Bicyclist dies after being struck by SUV
Police investigating pharmacy robbery at a CVS in Huntington.
Police investigating pharmacy robbery
According to West Virginia State Police, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by a marked...
Investigation into deputy-involved crash that killed teen enters reconstruction phase

Latest News

Outside sheriff's office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident
Outside sheriff's office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident
Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died
Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died
Brighter, crisp Saturday forecast
First Warning Forecast
Clearing up confusion about Nitro Little League Baseball
Clearing up confusion surrounding Nitro Little League baseball