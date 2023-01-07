Bicyclist dies after being struck by SUV

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who was hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle earlier this week on U.S. 60 has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes, died Wednesday, deputies say.

Jarrell was hit by the SUV around 1 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 60 in Belle. She was taken to CAMC General to be treated for a head injury.

Investigators say Jarrell was riding west next to the concrete barrier when she veered into traffic and was struck by the westbound SUV.

Deputies say the driver was not impaired and not at fault for the crash.

