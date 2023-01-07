Dunkin’ workers surprise longtime customer with 95th birthday party

Dunkin’ workers in Massachusetts helped a man celebrate his 95th birthday. (Source: WCVB)
By Todd Kazakiewich
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - Employees at a Dunkin’ store in Massachusetts helped surprise a longtime customer with a birthday party.

Workers recently set aside a table for customer Fred Brown, an Air Force veteran.

The team said Brown regularly stops at the store and they wanted to surprise him with a 95th birthday celebration.

Brown was given hugs to start the party which included a dozen donuts that had his photo on them.

The veteran was also given 95 gift cards and a cake to celebrate his big day.

Brown thanked manager Daniella Kraus and her team for the party.

“This gal [Kraus] is incredible. She’s the hardest working manager,” Brown said. “Dunkin’ is lucky to have her, and I’m lucky that she knows me.”

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Police investigating pharmacy robbery at a CVS in Huntington.
Police investigating pharmacy robbery
Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges
A woman was killed in a stabbing in a Charleston neighborhood.
Woman killed in stabbing
According to West Virginia State Police, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by a marked...
Investigation into deputy-involved crash that killed teen enters reconstruction phase

Latest News

Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
FILE - A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Va. A Trump administration...
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire ‘bump stocks’
Weekend weather update
First Warning Forecast
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer pauses while working against the San...
Dodgers cut pitcher Trevor Bauer after suspension reduced