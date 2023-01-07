First Warning Forecast | Damp finish to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the cold start, Saturday turned into a pretty nice day with a good deal of sunshine and slightly above-average temperatures. However, the nice weather comes to an end on Sunday as a low pressure system moving directly over the area brings rain showers and even the opportunity for a bit of wintry precipitation. Once this departs, much of the week ahead stays dry until the next system arrives by late Thursday. Yet again, rain looks to be the dominant form of precipitation, though a bit of snow is possible at the end.

Saturday evening sees a clear sky as temperatures quickly drop to the upper 20s by midnight. Clouds then increase overnight with low temperatures leveling out in the mid 20s.

Sunday’s forecast gets a bit complicated. Patchy light precipitation is likely during the morning hours. As temperatures are in the 20s initially and slowly in the process of rising above freezing, this precipitation may fall as a bit of ice and/or snow. Some slick spots are possible on roadways, sidewalks, and elevated surfaces. Use caution if traveling, especially if surfaces are wet, and the vehicle thermometer reads 32 degrees or below.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures rise to the 40s, so there is no risk for any wintry precipitation. Rain showers become more widespread to end the day.

The rain will likely end as a brief bit of snow Sunday evening before tapering. Significant impacts are not anticipated. Low temperatures fall to near freezing Sunday night under lots of cloud cover.

Monday starts with clouds but ends with sunshine as high temperatures rise to the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few afternoon sprinkles possible. High temperatures reach the upper 40s.

On Wednesday, expect a continued mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures top out around 50 degrees.

Clouds linger on Thursday, and some showers may move in later in the day. High temperatures reach the mid 50s.

Friday will be cloudy with showers as high temperatures reach the mid 50s.

Saturday stays mostly cloudy with light snow showers possible in the morning. Meanwhile, afternoon temperatures do not get out of the 30s.

