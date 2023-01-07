First Warning Forecast | Nice start to weekend, dreary finish

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday was a reminder that it is in fact early January as temperatures were stuck in the 40s for the afternoon. Saturday morning further solidified that fact as temperatures dropped to the 20s. The weekend ahead looks to be “seasonably chilly” as Saturday stays dry with sunshine while Sunday turns cloudy and damp. Then, much of next week looks dry and still seasonable before milder but damper weather arrives by the end of the week.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Plenty of frost is being seen. Some high clouds are streaming across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

High clouds give way to lots of sunshine for the remainder of the day. Scattered low clouds may drop into northern counties of Ohio and West Virginia later on. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 40s Saturday afternoon with a light breeze.

Saturday evening sees a clear sky as temperatures quickly drop to the upper 20s by midnight. Clouds then increase overnight with low temperatures leveling out in the mid 20s.

Sunday’s forecast gets a bit complicated. Light precipitation is expected to spread across the area. Most of this occurs during the afternoon and will be in the form of rain as temperatures rise to the 40s. However, if precipitation begins sooner, a light wintry mix of ice and snow is possible as temperatures will be in the process of rising from the 20s to the 40s. Use caution if traveling Sunday morning.

The rain will likely end as a brief bit of snow Sunday evening before tapering. Significant impacts are not anticipated. Low temperatures fall to near freezing Sunday night under lots of cloud cover.

Monday starts with clouds but ends with sunshine as high temperatures rise to the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few afternoon sprinkles possible. High temperatures reach the upper 40s.

On Wednesday, expect a continued mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures top out in the upper 40s again.

Clouds linger on Thursday, but high temperatures reach the mid 50s.

Friday will be cloudy with showers as high temperatures reach the mid 50s.

