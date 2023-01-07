Outside sheriff’s office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation regarding possible policy violations in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle released that information Friday night.

On Friday, Dec. 30, Laney Hudson, 13, who was from Huntington, was hit and killed by a marked cruiser near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street in Huntington.

The deputy involved with the incident, who hasn’t been charged, was administered two breathalyzer tests on the scene and then taken to the West Virginia State Police field office for further testing. Investigators say his blood alcohol level tests read 0.0.

Zerkle said West Virginia State Police troopers will continue to conduct the crash investigation and reconstruction. He said the cruiser involved will be kept in isolation.

Sheriff Zerkle added that a letter was submitted to the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was selected to do the investigation.

An out of county prosecutor will be assigned to handle the results of the WVSP investigation to determine the next step, according to Zerkle.

