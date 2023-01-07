Lawmakers talk education at preview

Lawmakers talk education at preview
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - House and Senate leadership touched tax cuts and reform within West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources, but they also discussed several others Friday, including education, at a Legislative Lookahead in Charleston.

The event, organized by the West Virginia Press Association, gave legislative leaders and experts a chance to discuss their priorities ahead of the state’s 60-day, regular session, which begins Wednesday.

Among other items, House and Senate leaders spoke about an apprenticeship program to boost the number of those with college degrees, plans to use money from the state’s record surplus to improve infrastructure and fix deferred maintenance.

They also discussed funding for the state’s Public Employee Insurance Agency and concerns no fix could impact hospital care for families across West Virginia.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, even announced one fix could pass his chamber Wednesday, referencing a measure that passed the Senate with broad support last year before dying in the House.

Other speakers touched on the state’s economic outlook and workforce shortage, many tying everything back to education.

“We expect to advance a bill out of both chambers this year that bring greater resources to reading and mathematics education at the lower grade levels,” said Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.

“Public education must and bill be a priority, not only for our side, their side, but for all West Virginians,” said House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha. “It has to be. Invest. Invest some of this surplus in public education. Do what ever it takes. Enough is enough. It’s like they said, those math and reading scores, unacceptable.”

“We need to be able to make it to where our teacher can do exactly what they were hired to do -- teach,” Blair said. “Not babysit. Not teach to the lowest common denominator.”

Leaders also revealed a Senate proposal that will focus on identifying those students who struggle early on, correct their deficiencies and create new opportunity for future success.

Lawmakers arrive in Charleston for interim meetings this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Police investigating pharmacy robbery at a CVS in Huntington.
Police investigating pharmacy robbery
Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges
A woman was killed in a stabbing in a Charleston neighborhood.
Woman killed in stabbing
According to West Virginia State Police, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by a marked...
Investigation into deputy-involved crash that killed teen enters reconstruction phase

Latest News

Library working to reopen in Milton
Milton Library close to reopening
He is the 29th head baseball coach in Marshall history.
Greg Beals begins baseball tenure at Marshall
Library working to reopen in Milton
Library working to reopen in Milton
Beals hired at MU