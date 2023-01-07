Lawmakers talk education at preview

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - House and Senate leadership touched tax cuts and reform within West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources, but they also discussed several others Friday, including education, at a Legislative Lookahead in Charleston.

The event, organized by the West Virginia Press Association, gave legislative leaders and experts a chance to discuss their priorities ahead of the state’s 60-day, regular session, which begins Wednesday.

Among other items, House and Senate leaders spoke about an apprenticeship program to boost the number of those with college degrees, plans to use money from the state’s record surplus to improve infrastructure and fix deferred maintenance.

They also discussed funding for the state’s Public Employee Insurance Agency and concerns no fix could impact hospital care for families across West Virginia.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, even announced one fix could pass his chamber Wednesday, referencing a measure that passed the Senate with broad support last year before dying in the House.

Other speakers touched on the state’s economic outlook and workforce shortage, many tying everything back to education.

“We expect to advance a bill out of both chambers this year that bring greater resources to reading and mathematics education at the lower grade levels,” said Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.

“Public education must and bill be a priority, not only for our side, their side, but for all West Virginians,” said House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha. “It has to be. Invest. Invest some of this surplus in public education. Do what ever it takes. Enough is enough. It’s like they said, those math and reading scores, unacceptable.”

“We need to be able to make it to where our teacher can do exactly what they were hired to do -- teach,” Blair said. “Not babysit. Not teach to the lowest common denominator.”

Leaders also revealed a Senate proposal that will focus on identifying those students who struggle early on, correct their deficiencies and create new opportunity for future success.

Lawmakers arrive in Charleston for interim meetings this weekend.

