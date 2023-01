HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The George Washington Patriots remained unbeaten this WV boys basketball season as they won at Spring Valley by a final of 68-55 and it was also head coach Ric Greene’s 500th victory. Also on Friday night, South Charleston beat Capital and Winfield topped Logan 75-66. Here are the highlights from all three games.

