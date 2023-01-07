Suspect in custody following deadly shooting
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday.
The shooting happened along Ashton Upland Road, according to Sheriff Corey Miller.
Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Sheriff Miller said life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Investigators said the incident is isolated.
This is a developing story.
