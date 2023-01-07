Suspect in custody following deadly shooting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday.

The shooting happened along Ashton Upland Road, according to Sheriff Corey Miller.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Sheriff Miller said life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Investigators said the incident is isolated.

This is a developing story.

