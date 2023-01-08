4 teens involved in disturbance at a detention center

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple teenagers are involved in a disturbance at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center after officials said they were able to take control of a room Saturday afternoon.

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said that four juvenile males, all 17 years old, took control of a room in the facility around 5 p.m.

He said the teenagers altered furniture into potential weapons and caused property damage.

According to the Sheriff, a team of correction officers and police made entry, and order was restored.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Madison Police responded to the incident.

State Police will handle the juvenile petitions.

