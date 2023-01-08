Deputies searching for man considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a residence and robbed an individual at gunpoint.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Michael Atkinson, 41, of Coolville, Ohio.

The alleged robbery happened at a residence along SR 7 in Tuppers Plains on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 brandishing a sawed-off shotgun.

Deputies say Atkinson robbed an individual inside of the residence and stole money along with a firearm.

Investigators say Atkinson fired one round from a shotgun into the residence’s porch before fleeing the scene in what deputies describe as an older model single-cab truck spray-painted black.

Atkinson faces aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Deputies believe Atkinson is armed and dangerous.

If you know of his whereabouts or see Atkinson deputies say to call 911.

The incident remains under investigation by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.