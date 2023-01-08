First Warning Forecast | Dull start to week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Precipitation on Sunday was rather lackluster as the system bringing it was just too weak. After the light rain and snow showers taper Sunday night, dry weather is in store for Monday and much of Tuesday, though a few sprinkles cannot be ruled out Tuesday afternoon and evening. But, the main focus of this week will be a storm system impacting the region from late Wednesday through early Saturday. Latest model data has sped this system up, such that rain showers are looking likely from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Then, colder air sweeps in to change the rain to snow Thursday night into Friday morning, with lingering snow showers Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Right now it is too early to talk any potential snow accumulation, although temperatures will be quite warm ahead of the snow’s arrival and only chill to near freezing at best, so odds for any significant snowfall are quite low.

Showers are finally moving into the forecast area Sunday evening after a relatively dry day. Expect this activity to continue through midnight, with some snow mixing in across parts of Ohio and northern West Virginia. Temperatures hover in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday night turns drier under a mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall to the low 30s.

Monday starts with a cloudy sky. Some brightening is likely during the afternoon hours, especially across western parts of the region. High temperatures only reach the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a few afternoon sprinkles possible. High temperatures rise to the upper 40s.

On Wednesday, expect a continued mostly cloudy sky. Some showers may move in later in the day. High temperatures top out in the low 50s.

Showers are likely on Thursday, but temperatures will be quite mild, rising to around 60 degrees for the afternoon.

Rain transitions to snow Thursday night into Friday morning as low temperatures get right around the freezing mark (32 degrees). Snow showers linger throughout the day on Friday as temperatures remain stuck in the 30s.

Saturday stays mostly cloudy with light snow showers possible in the morning. Meanwhile, afternoon temperatures do not get out of the 30s again.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures back in the mid 40s.

