MU fall at home to Eagles

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall women’s basketball team dropped their second straight home game of the Sun Belt schedule Saturday afternoon when they lost to Georgia Southern by a final of 83-80. The Herd trailed most of the game and were down by 21 points with just under 6 minutes to go. But then they went on a 20-0 run and took the lead 80-79 with :52 left in the game. The Eagles made key free throws late and Marshall didn’t score any more in the contest to fall to 2-2 in conference play. Roshala Scott scored 20 points while Abby Beeman and Aarionna Redman combined for 30 points. Marshall plays at Coastal Carolina on January 12th with a 6 p.m. tip time.

Here’s the highlights and post game reaction from Head Coach Tony Kemper.

