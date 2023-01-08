MU men snap two game skid

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Micah Handlogten’s career-highs in points (19) and rebounds (19) along with 27 points from Taevion Kinsey, powered the Marshall University men’s basketball team (13-4, 2-2 Sun Belt) to an 81-66 home win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) on Saturday afternoon in the Cam Henderson Center.

The victory ended a two-game skid for the Herd.

“It was a good win for us,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the win. “We brought our juice today and it showed.”

CCU brought the Herd’s lead to single digits, 51-43, with 11:11 left in the contest after an 8-2 run.

“We came out today and we had a furious side of us,” Handlogten said. “We didn’t want to go on a losing streak like we had last year. I think (Taevion) came out and hit a three right at the start of the game. From that moment on, we just all locked in. Everyone glued together and we started playing really well.”

However, Marshall got the train back on the tracks with an 11-2 run from the 10:45 mark to 7:24. Kinsey and Handlogten each made a free throw to start the advantage.

“We want to throw the first punch every game,” Kinsey said. “We went on the 10-game winning streak throwing the first punch and as you see, when we throw the first punch, it’s hard to catch back up with us. It starts up the crowd and that starts up our momentum.”

Andrew Taylor followed with a three-point bucket off one of Kinsey’s game-high nine assists in the contest. Taylor tallied 17 points and grabbed eight boards in the win.

The run was capped off by Handlogten’s first collegiate make from beyond-the-arc to give Marshall a 17-point lead, 62-45, its largest of the game. The helped the Herd hand on the rest of the way.

Notes

Kinsey registered his 10th game this season with at least 20 points and his sixth game with at least 20 or more points and 5 or more assists.

Handlogten recorded his sixth double-double of the season, which ties him for No. 1 in the nation among freshmen. It was his 10th game with 10 or more rebounds. The native of Huntersville, North Carolina, also blocked five shots in a career-high 37 minutes.

Taylor has scored 10 or more points in all 17 games this season.

12 of Marshall’s 13 wins have been by 10 or more points this season.

UP NEXT

The Herd is back in action on Thursday as it hosts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 9 p.m. in the Cam Henderson Center. The game will broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

