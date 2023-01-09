3 members of the Kentucky Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, set to be sworn in this week

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a big week in Frankfort as 3 members of the states highest court will formally be sworn into office.

On Monday, former Chief Justice John Minton, who is now retired, will swear in the newest Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance B. VanMeter. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaking of the House David Osborne will be at that ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice VanMeter will swear in Justice Angela McCormick Bisig and on Wednesday he will do the same for Justice Kelly Thompson.

All of the ceremonies will take place at 2 p.m. and will be live-streamed on KET’s website.

The events are also open to the public, but seating is limited.

