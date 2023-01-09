Business magnate Bill Gates visits West Virginia to talk energy industry with Sen. Manchin

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is hosting business magnate and co-founder of Microsoft in his home state of West Virginia on Monday.

According to Manchin’s office, the visit is to “showcase West Virginia’s deep history in the energy industry and potential for future innovative energy opportunities.”

Monday afternoon, Gates will also take part in a fireside chat at the Clay Center in Charleston moderated by Marshall University President Brad Smith.

The fireside chat will be hosted by the WV Chamber of Commerce, WV Manufacturers Association, AFL-CIO Charleston Area Alliance, and Huntington Chamber of Commerce.

During talks Monday, Sen. Manchin and Gates are expected to discuss development possibilities through the Inflation Reduction Act backed by Sen. Manchin.

