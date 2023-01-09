Five sent to the hospital after fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Guyandotte, West Virginia.

Five people were sent to the hospital for suspected smoke inhalation after the fire, according to the Huntington Fire Department.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of Hagan street.

Firefighters said they faced heavy smoke and flames.

Tim Bentley lives nearby and said he had never seen anything like the flames.

“I’ve only seen a fire that large years ago and it was a bonfire,” Bentley said. “It’s a horrible thing to lose everything just overnight.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

