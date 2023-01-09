Injuries reported following chain reaction crash involving patrol vehicles

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A trooper along with another highway official were involved in a chain reaction crash Monday morning while on scene investigating another accident.

The accident happened at approximately 6:42 a.m. along US 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a truck traveling westbound on State Route 735 lost control on an ice-covered bridge, traveled off the roadway and onto US 35, hitting the back of a trooper’s patrol car.

The impact of the crash pushed the patrol car into the other highway official’s van.

The driver of the truck, the trooper and the other highway official were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.