Mason County murder suspects appear in court

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people in Mason County indicted on murder charges in connection with a man’s death last March made their first court appearance Monday.

Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford got the dates for their arraignment Monday.

Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Wolford appear in court. (WSAZ)

Criminal complain documents say police found the victim, John Gomez’s body in a secluded area along Carson Road in New Haven on March 8, 2022.

Police spoke to Gomez’s roommate, who said she saw Gomez leave with Parsons-Wise and Wolford earlier that day.

After making contact with Parsons-Wise and Wolford, police found out the pair had driven to Cleveland.

Police made contact with area officers in Cleveland, and told them to look out for the Jeep Cherokee the two drove there in.

Police in Cleveland spotted the Jeep in question, and saw Woodford getting inside it.

During a traffic stop, police found a large amount of blood in the back seat.

Wolford was arrested immediately, and Parsons-Wise was found shortly after at a family member’s home.

Police also interviewed a friend of the pair who said they told her they were planning to rob John Gomez.

Wolford and Parsons-Wise will be arraigned on January 18th.

Wolford’s bond is $1,000,000, and Parsons-Wise has a bond of $750,000.

