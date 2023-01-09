Mid January weather trends more springy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of January has featured above normal warmth (70 degree highs on one day and 60s on a handful of others) and a lack of snow. So far not much buzz for skiers and boarders to crow about. The reason for the lack of cold and snow is simple; namely, the wind flow has been consistently from the west and south in effect locking cold air in Canada. Meanwhile this pattern has thrust powerful atmospheric rivers into the west coast as documented well on Nightly News. In time the latest river that is set to pummel California with coastal winds and rain and mountain snows. In time the energy with this latest river will meet up a polar cold front dropping in from the north. That wills et us up for a rain to snowfall by week’s end.

Tonight, skies will clear and a frosted chill will promote patchy dense fog to form. Watch for a few slick spots on bridges. Low 28. Tuesday will turn into a partly sunny and hazy day with a milder high near 50.

Wednesday will see clouds on the increase with rain by day’s end. Once showers lock in they should hold into Thursday. By Friday rain showers will change to snow showers. The snow would fall off and on into Saturday. While accumulations should be light, mountainous West Virginia may well get a half of foot of much needed accumulations at ski lodges.

