Mid January weather trends more springy

January pauses until Friday
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of January has featured above normal warmth (70 degree highs on one day and 60s on a handful of others) and a lack of snow. So far not much buzz for skiers and boarders to crow about. The reason for the lack of cold and snow is simple; namely, the wind flow has been consistently from the west and south in effect locking cold air in Canada. Meanwhile this pattern has thrust powerful atmospheric rivers into the west coast as documented well on Nightly News. In time the latest river that is set to pummel California with coastal winds and rain and mountain snows. In time the energy with this latest river will meet up a polar cold front dropping in from the north. That wills et us up for a rain to snowfall by week’s end.

Tonight, skies will clear and a frosted chill will promote patchy dense fog to form. Watch for a few slick spots on bridges. Low 28. Tuesday will turn into a partly sunny and hazy day with a milder high near 50.

Wednesday will see clouds on the increase with rain by day’s end. Once showers lock in they should hold into Thursday. By Friday rain showers will change to snow showers. The snow would fall off and on into Saturday. While accumulations should be light, mountainous West Virginia may well get a half of foot of much needed accumulations at ski lodges.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for Atkinson.
Deputies searching for man considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Deadly shooting in Mason County, West Virginia
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting; more details released
Multiple teenagers are involved in a disturbance at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center after...
4 teens involved in disturbance at a detention center
House fire in Guyandotte
Five sent to the hospital after fire

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, January 9th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Feels Like A Monday
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, January 9th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, January 9th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Jan 8
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Jan 8