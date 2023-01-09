Mike DeWine sworn in for second term as Ohio governor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday morning, a formal swearing-in ceremony was held at the Ohio statehouse for Gov. Mike DeWine.

On Sunday evening, DeWine took the official oath of office for his second term as governor.

State workers, agencies, and commissions in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices over concerns that sensitive personal information and business data collected by those platforms may be shared with the Chinese government.

Dewine joins more than a dozen other governors who recently banned the TikTok app.

DeWine also signed executive orders that add “nursing mother” to the state’s policy on anti-discrimination and creates an office in the Department of Insurance to help with access to mental health and addiction services.

