Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.(Debra Worley)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

The drivers also document their journeys on social media.

Aspiring hot doggers can apply online before Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Police search for Atkinson.
Deputies searching for man considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’
James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly...
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting
Multiple teenagers are involved in a disturbance at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center after...
4 teens involved in disturbance at a detention center
Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Kenova.
UPDATE: Firefighters battling fire

Latest News

A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is seen...
Feds review Musk tweet about disabling driver monitoring in Teslas
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazilian officials vow crackdown on pro-Bolsonaro rioters
Benefits of Body Contouring at Marshall Health
Body contouring with Marshall Health
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
"Style it in Violet" domestic violence campaign with Branches
Branches launches “Style it in Violet” campaign to help hair stylists spot signs of domestic violence