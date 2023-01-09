Student hit by car near Madison County high school

Juvenile hit by car near Madison County high school
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A teen was hit by a car Between downtown Richmond and Madison Central High School Monday afternoon.

Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street.

The Madison County School District confirmed that the victim is a Madison Central High School student. We do not know the victim’s current condition.

Richmond police say they do not know how the crash happened, but they don’t believe anything criminal was involved.

A collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene.

North Second Street is temporarily closed due to the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

