Child found alone in car outside of bar; Mom leads police on chase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing several charges on Tuesday after an incident that began around 1:30 a.m. with a tip about a child found alone inside of a car outside of a bar along 4th Avenue in Huntington.

According to a criminal complaint, when officers approached Tori Lycans on Jan. 10, she told them the car did not belong to her, but that statement contradicted what she did next. Officers report Lycans proceeded to get into the passenger side of the vehicle, climbed over into the driver’s side and drove away.

Officers turned on their emergency lights to stop Lycans, but officers say she continued to drive away at a high rate of speed until crashing into a light pole near 20 ½ Street and Norway Avenue.

At the crash scene, Lycans was arrested and placed in the back of a patrol car.

According to a criminal complaint, once in the back of the patrol car, Lycans began to hit her head on and kick the patrol door. Officers report she then attempted to get out of the vehicle when an officer opened the door to tell her to stop.

Lycans is also accused of kicking an officer several times as well as kneeing an officer in the face, the criminal complaint states.

Lycans was transported to the Huntington Police Department’s headquarters for processing, while CPS was notified regarding her child who was found in a car seat in the backseat of the car unrestrained.

The child was taken from the scene to the hospital.

Lycans is facing a host of charges including obstructing an officer, fleeing from an officer, vehicle with reckless indifference, child neglect creating a risk of injury, driving with a license revoked for DUI, and driving under the influence.

Further information has not been released.

