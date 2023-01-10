Coal truck rollover crash closes part of U.S. 60

By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 East is closed late Tuesday afternoon in the Campbells Creek area after a coal truck rollover accident, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Campbells Creek Drive.

Coal spilled on the road and there’s fuel leakage. Both eastbound lanes are closed.

While the driver requested to be checked out, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

There’s no timeline about when the lanes will reopen.

