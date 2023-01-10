Coats4Kids third annual coat drive underway throughout W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Coats4Kids Education Alliance Americorps coat drive gives a new purpose to your winter items that need a new home.

“We give over 4,500 coats, close to a thousand, every year around this season, said Khalik Davis, a volunteer at the drive. He says the program has exponentially grown through just a few years.

“When everybody’s bought in on the same goal, it goes way further than you expect,” Davis said. “We started with probably 20-25 coats. Now we’re up past 300, 400 coats.”

The volunteers in charge of accepting donations are young, college-aged kids trying to make a difference in their communities, which they say sets an example.

“Just giving them a vision, and letting them see it’s people not too far from their own age who actually want to help,” Davis said. “Lots of kids are used to older, older people helping them, but when they see somebody they were just in high school with last year or the year before last, they’re like wow, you’re a community outreach leader now? It installs something in their minds where they want to grow and help.”

The West Side Family Support Center in Charleston is one of the biggest drop-off sites in Kanawha County.

In Cabell County, it’s Mountwest Community and Technical College. Those are only two of many across the Mountain State, offering a variety of areas to give back to.

“It’s just believing that what you’re doing is right, and what you’re doing is going to have a great end goal,” Davis said.

Coats4Kids accepts gently used winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves and any other winter clothing items.

For a full list of drop-off sites throughout West Virginia, click here.

