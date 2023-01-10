Deadly crash closes part of U.S. 35

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A deadly crash Monday night between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle has closed U.S. 35 near Hurricane Creek Road, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department and Putnam County 911.

The highway is closed in both directions.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m.

One person died, and two others were injured, 911 dispatchers say. One was airlifted to a local hospital.

