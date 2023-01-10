Elderly woman dies, 21-year-old critically injured in US 35 accident

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident along U.S. 35 Monday evening, according to the Putnam County Sheriff.

Sheriff Eggleton says the victim has been identified as Lois Slater, 80, of Point Pleasant.

A 21-year-old passenger in the car was transported to the hospital and is now in the ICU.

The accident closed U.S. 35 in both directions near Hurricane Creek Road for about three hours Monday, reopening around 9:30 p.m.

According to Sheriff Eggleton, the accident involved one vehicle and a semi.

The sheriff reports the driver of the vehicle pulled out in front of the semi.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Further information has not been released.

