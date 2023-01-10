Man arrested in connection with business break-in

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after a business break-in in St. Albans that involved stolen property, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. Albans, is charged with breaking and entering.

Deputies say the incident happened Sunday at Peerless Block and Brick in the 400 block of Oliver Street.

Investigators said Schaible was found with tools and a reciprocating saw that belong to the business. They say he admitted to taking them from a utility trailer on business property.

Schaible was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $2,500.

